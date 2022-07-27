Boy, 15, shot in Englewood

A teenage boy was shot and wounded Wednesday morning in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 15-year-old was outside around 12:30 a.m. when he was struck by gunfire in the 6100 block of South Bishop Street, police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to Comer Children Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

Further information was not immediately available.