Boy, 4, found unresponsive in Glenview hotel pool

A 4-year-old boy was hospitalized after being found unresponsive in a hotel pool in north suburban Glenview Friday night.

The Glenview Police Department responded to the Renaissance Hotel located at 1400 Milwaukee Ave at approximately 9:25 p.m. for a child found unresponsive in the pool.

The child was transported to Lutheran General Hospital where he remains in serious condition.

Glenview Police are investigating the incident. There is no further information at this time.