Boy, 15, charged in shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side

The Brief A 15-year-old boy has been charged in a February shooting that injured an 18-year-old man in Chicago. Police say the teen fired into a vehicle with multiple occupants in the 4900 block of South Kilbourn Avenue. He faces multiple felony counts, including aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm.



A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a February shooting that injured an 18-year-old man on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago police.

The backstory:

The teen was arrested Thursday in the 4900 block of South Kolin Avenue by Chicago police and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force. He was identified as the individual who allegedly opened fire on a vehicle with multiple occupants on Feb. 16 in the 4900 block of South Kilbourn Avenue, police said.

The 18-year-old victim was struck during the shooting and sustained injuries. The teen now faces one felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm, three felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and one felony count of criminal damage to property under $500.

The suspect was taken into custody and charged accordingly. Further details have not been released.