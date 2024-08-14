Boys, 13 and 15, charged in Chatham armed carjacking

Two teenage boys were charged in connection with an armed carjacking Tuesday in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The boys, 13 and 15, allegedly stole a vehicle at gunpoint from a 32-year-old man around 11:30 a.m. in the 8300 block of South Holland Road, according to police.

Less than an hour later, the pair was arrested and each of them were charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

No further information has been provided.