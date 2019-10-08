Boys charged with pointing replica handguns at Chicago paramedics

A pair of boys were arrested Monday after allegedly pointing replica handguns at fire department personnel in Woodlawn on the South Side.

A 12-year-old and a 14-year-old are charged with one felony count of aggravated assault to emergency medical services personnel and one misdemeanor count of possessing replica firearms, according to Chicago police.

About 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 6500 block of South Langley Avenue to assist paramedics after someone pointed a gun at them, police and Chicago Fire Department officials said. There, officers saw two males who fit a description.

The boys were taken into custody, and two replica handguns were recovered, police said.

Both are scheduled to appear in juvenile court Oct. 28.