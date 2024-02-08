BP refinery in Whiting will be temporarily shut down due to inspection

BP's refinery in Whiting, Indiana will be shut down for at least three weeks.

This comes one week after a power outage led to employees being evacuated.

The facility will undergo a series of inspections to ensure a safe return to operations, according to Reuters.

The main focus of the inspection is to determine what caused the power outage.

The Whiting location is the largest refinery in the Midwest and BP's largest in North America.