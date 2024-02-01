BP refinery in Whiting reports power outage, employees evacuated

Employees at the Whiting BP refinery have been evacuated due to an ongoing power outage.

The city announced the outage Thursday afternoon and said as a result, more oil is being burned, leading to "more flaring of the stacks."

Officials say the flaring is a "safety release" to burn off the extra oil and is normal.

Employees at BP were evacuated from the Glass House, on Indianapolis Boulevard and 129th Street, out of precaution from the outage.

The area will be closed to all traffic and drivers are urged to use Calumet Avenue in the meantime. There is no immediate danger to the public.

It's unknown how long the power outage will last.

The Lake County HAZMAT response team is assisting at the scene to do "atmospheric testing." They are joined by multiple fire departments and BP's emergency response team.

We'll bring more updates as they become available.