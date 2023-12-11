Brainerd shooting leaves 3 teens, 1 adult in critical condition

Three teens and one adult are in critical condition after a shooting in Brainerd, according to Chicago Fire Department.

Officials were called to two separate scenes that are connected, though details on what happened are limited.

Three 15-year-olds were found with gunshot wounds on 93rd and Racine. Two were taken by ambulance to Comer Children's Hospital and one was taken to John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital. All are in critical condition, according to CFD.

First responders were also called to 93rd and Throop, where they found a 21-year-old with gunshot wounds. They were taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition as well.

The investigation is ongoing.