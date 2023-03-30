Brandon Johnson reportedly owes city of Chicago thousands of dollars in unpaid bills, fines

Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson currently owes the city of Chicago thousands of dollars in unpaid bills, fines and penalties, according to a new report.

When FOX 32's Political Editor Mike Flannery reached out to the Johnson campaign for comment, the campaign did not deny any part of the article on Capitol Fax and confirmed that he has received various fines and fees from the city over the years.

"Like many working and middle class Chicagoans, the Johnson household has received various fines and fees from the City of Chicago over the years. These fines and fees are on a previously established payment plan, and are on schedule to be fully resolved before Brandon Johnson takes office as our next mayor," Johnson's campaign said.

According to the political blog, Johnson currently owes $3,357.04 in unpaid water and sewer charges. He paid his water bill for the first time since June 22, 2022, in February. And, when he did pay his bill in February, it was only for $91.08.

Additionally, Johnson reportedly owes the city $1,044.58 in unpaid traffic tickets from 2014 and 2015.

He has also accrued $6,661.70 in fines and penalties due to nonpayment.

In the state of Illinois, someone who owes an unpaid debt to a municipality would not be eligible to take the oath of office for an elected position in said municipality.

Thus, if Johnson is elected mayor, he would not be to be sworn in as mayor if he still owes money to the city of Chicago.

Johnson also reportedly makes over $175,000 a year.