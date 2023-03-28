Brazen video shows offender firing shots next to Hazel Crest squad car

Brazen video released by Hazel Crest police Monday showed an offender firing several shots while next to a squad car.

At about 9 p.m. on March 20, four offenders are seen near a home just west of Kedzie Avenue and Elm Drive.

The offenders can be seen walking across the front lawn of a residence that had a squad car parked out front.

One of the offenders is then seen pointing a gun while walking.

The offender then fires multiple rounds westward on Elm, however, police do not believe anyone or anything was struck.

The four offenders are then seen fleeing the area and have not yet been identified by police.

In response to recent crime in the area, faculty and students in School District 152.5 said they are hosting a school forum to address the violence that continues to plague their area.

"The students in my district have become casualties of the senseless violence that continues to remain unsolved and at low priority to The Village of Hazel Crest. I’ve had students who have become paralyzed, have lost mobility, and are terrified to come to school. The accredited faculty we have graciously gained have become terrified to do their jobs as they fear traveling to work. Our faculty have been victims of car thefts and don’t have the support needed to move forward with a safe summer to look forward to. The Village of Hazel Crest is unsafe, and we desperately need help, answers, and solutions. Our community deserves better", says School Board President Dean Barnett.

The forum will take place Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Jesse White Learner Academy.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to contact the Hazel Crest Police Department Detective Division at (708) 355-9640.



