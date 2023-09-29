Breaking Bad stars reunite in Chicago to promote new mezcal venture

On the 10th anniversary of the show's iconic final episode, the Emmy-winning stars of the hit series "Breaking Bad" were in Chicago.

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul were in town to promote their popular mezcal Dos Hombres -- giving fans the chance to hang out and share a drink with them.

While they were in town, the two also sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to discuss their mezcal, life after "Breaking Bad" and even the Chicago Bears.