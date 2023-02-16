Brian Fuller: Missing Beach Park man last seen leaving his home on Thursday

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing and endangered 18-year-old man.

Brian Fuller was last seen Thursday around 5 p.m. leaving his home on foot in suburban Beach Park.

He was last seen wearing a knit hat with flames, winter coat, black pants, and blue and gold Nike shoes.

Brian Fuller | Lake County Sheriff's Office

If you see Fuller or know anything on his whereabouts, you're asked to call 911.