Brickyard Mall shooting: Husband charged with fatally shooting wife in Target parking lot

A Chicago man has been charged with fatally shooting his wife in the parking lot of a Target at Brickyard Mall in the Montclare neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Alphonso Hamilton, 50, faces one felony count of first-degree murder.

Jennifer Hamilton was standing outside around 9:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 6500 block of West Diversey Avenue when Alphonso allegedly approached her and started shooting, police said.

She suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Alphonso was arrested at 9:46 a.m. Wednesday in Schiller Park.

Police say this was a domestic-related incident.

The gunfire stunned area residents and motivated domestic violence responders to urge the public to be aware and alert to neighbors who might need help.

Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th) said his office can provide services to those suffering from domestic violence.

"It's tragic, there were clues, hints that something was going on, but people were silent," Villegas said. "We want people to call it out, so we don't find ourselves in a position as in this case where someone was shot and killed. It could have been prevented."

Illinois Rep. Eva Dina Delgado of the 3rd District said she has secured funding for programs to treat domestic violence and mental health and wants those funds to go to the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

"Belmont Cragin is a forgotten community we don't talk about it enough but we know there is a need and we need to address it," Delgado said.

A source told FOX 32 the woman in this case was called to meet at the parking lot for what seemed a safe public place for a meeting.

Counselors say domestic violence has increased during the pandemic.