Brides can save big and give back at Gowns For Good event

The Brief A pop-up bridal shop called Gowns For Good is offering up to 80% off brand-new wedding gowns this weekend in Elgin. The sale features more than 1,200 dresses, with prices starting at $99, and all proceeds support local nonprofits including the Elgin YWCA and Pads of Elgin Homeless Shelter. Gowns range from glamorous to Gothic and are available in sizes 0 to 30.



Brides-to-be may want to say yes to the discounts this weekend at Gowns For Good.

Gowns For Good sale

The backstory:

The pop-up bridal shop is taking place in Elgin for three days only, offering deals of up to 80% off on brand-new wedding gowns.

"The dresses are mainly coming from stores that have closed. I’d say 99% of them are brand new with the tags still on them," said Kari Goodmay who owns The Haight event space in Elgin and Gather in Pingree Grove.

Goodmay said this is more than a dress sale. It’s a mission.

All of the proceeds from the sale go to the Elgin YWCA, Pads of Elgin Homeless Shelter, and Go With The Flow, which helps make "that time of the month" less stressful for women facing financial difficulties.

Wedding gowns start at $99. There are brides maids gowns for as little as $25, along with dresses for the mother of the bride. In all, 1,200 gowns are available.

Some of the gowns were originally marked at thousands of dollars. You will find plenty of satin, beading toule , lace, and more, ranging from glamorous to Gothic with sizes from 0 to 30 .

Reservations guarantee a fitting room. Just contact TheGownsForGood.org.