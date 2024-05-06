Bridgeport drive-by shooting leaves 2 seriously wounded

A man and a woman were seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday morning in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

Police officers found a 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds around 3 a.m. in the 3100 block of South May Street, according to CPD.

The man had been shot in the head and the woman was shot in the arm. They were both transported to Stroger Hospital where they were listed in critical and serious condition, respectively.

Investigation revealed the victims were shot at by someone traveling in a car.

No arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.