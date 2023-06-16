3-vehicle Bridgeview crash forces closure of part of Harlem Avenue

A three-vehicle accident in Bridgeview forced the closure of Harlem Avenue in both directions Friday night.

The crash occurred around 7:40 p.m. at the intersection of Harlem and 84th, according to Bridgeview police.

No serious injuries were reported, but damage to a streetlight pole – which is now hanging over Harlem Avenue – requires a repair from ComEd, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The closure of Harlem Avenue impacts both north and southbound traffic. Additionally, the intersection in all directions at Harlem and 84th is closed.

Police say they are unable to estimate when the road will reopen.

No further information was immediately available.