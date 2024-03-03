Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man arrested in fatal Brighton Park stabbing: police

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Brighton Park
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Hugo Reza-Valdespino (CPD)

CHICAGO - A man was charged with murder in connection to a fatal stabbing in Brighton Park on Friday. 

Chicago police say Hugo Reza-Valdespino, 43, was arrested after he stabbed a man to death in the 4200 block of South California Avenue. 

He was arrested in the same block approximately 40 minutes after the incident, at 5:06 p.m. The stabbing happened in the same block where Reza-Valdespino lives. 

Reza-Valdesoino was charged with first-degree murder. The victim was a 48-year-old man. 

His detention hearing was scheduled for Sunday. 