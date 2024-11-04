Man, 43, wounded in Brighton Park drive-by-shooting

A man was hospitalized after a drive-by shooting Sunday night in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood.

The 43-year-old was on the sidewalk around 9:30 p.m. when a red SUV pulled up and someone inside started shooting in the 2900 block of West 40th Street, police said.

The victim was shot twice in the buttocks. Paramedics took him to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

No arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.