Broadview ICE center to remain open as DHS disputes closure rumors amid ongoing protests

The Brief Federal officials said the Broadview ICE processing center will stay open despite persistent protests and rumors of closure. Homeland Security reported 16 arrests and accused demonstrators of assaulting officers as agents used pepper balls and tear gas to disperse crowds. Immigrant rights groups vowed to continue pressuring officials to shut the facility, calling it a de-facto detention center.



Federal officials said Sunday that the Broadview ICE processing center will stay open, rejecting reports that the suburban Chicago facility would shut down after weeks of escalating protests.

Broadview ICE center to remain open

What we know:

"Any allegations that ICE Broadview Processing Center is temporarily closing is FALSE," Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary of public affairs for the Department of Homeland Security, said in a statement.

McLaughlin said "rioters and sanctuary politicians" have thrown "tear gas cans, rocks, bottles, and fireworks at law enforcement, slashed tires of cars, blocked the entrance of the building, and trespassed on private property," adding that 16 people have been arrested and warning that anyone who assaults officers "will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

The clarification followed a HuffPost report, later corrected, that cited internal DHS communications suggesting the site might be evacuated. Immigration rights groups, including the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, vowed to continue their campaign to close the facility, calling it a "de-facto detention center" and accusing ICE of "gross human rights violations."

The Broadview center has become a flashpoint for activists and federal agents. On Friday, protesters clashed with officers for hours outside 1930 Beach St., where agents fired pepper balls and released tear gas to disperse crowds.

Several demonstrators were arrested, including one woman seen on video being thrown to the ground and handcuffed.

Despite the confrontations and repeated calls from organizers to shut it down, DHS officials said ICE "will continue to enforce the law" and keep the Broadview operation running.