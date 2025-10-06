Broadview mayor limits protest hours at ICE facility after clashes

The Brief Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson issued an executive order limiting protest hours at the ICE processing center. The move follows recent clashes between demonstrators and federal agents. Thompson says the policy balances free speech rights with community safety.



The mayor of Broadview is setting new limits on when demonstrators can protest outside the west suburban ICE processing center, following weeks of tense confrontations between activists and federal agents.

What we know:

Mayor Katrina Thompson announced Monday that demonstrations at and near the ICE facility on Beach Street will be restricted to between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily, effective immediately.

Thompson said the move comes after repeated safety issues at the protest site.

"For example, on Saturday night, October 5, around 8:00 p.m. Broadview had a very aggressive crowd of protesters and the situation got out of control," she said. "All of 25th Ave was closed, and protesters even attempted to take over Interstate 290 as well. We had over 60 state troopers helping and we had to seek additional assistance from other local police departments who rushed to Broadview to help. And Broadview residents had to suffer through that mayhem."

The mayor said she supports the right to protest but has a duty to protect her community.

"I have repeatedly said that I intend to defend the protesters’ constitutionally protected free speech rights. I support their cause. But the repeated clashes with ICE agents in our town are causing enormous disruptions in the quality of life for my residents whose rights I have taken an oath to protect," Thompson said. "We live here. Our residents live here and deserve dignity and respect."

The mayor said the order could be removed if it is no longer needed to protect residents' health and safety.

What's next:

Thompson plans to discuss the new protest rules during the Board of Trustees meeting at Village Hall on Monday at 6:30 p.m.