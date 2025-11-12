'Broadview Six' plead not guilty at federal arraignment in Chicago

The Brief Six activists, including congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh, pleaded not guilty to federal conspiracy charges after allegedly disrupting immigration enforcement at the Broadview ICE facility. The indictment accuses the group of blocking vehicles and attempting to impede federal agents, while their attorneys call the charges politically motivated and unjust. A separate legal challenge is underway against Broadview’s "protest curfew," which limits demonstrations near the ICE site to 9 a.m.–6 p.m.; the next court date is set for Dec. 4.



Six people accused of disrupting immigration enforcement outside the Broadview ICE facility — including a local congressional candidate — pleaded not guilty in federal court Wednesday afternoon.

The group, calling themselves the "Broadview Six," includes Kat Abughazaleh, a Democratic congressional candidate from the Chicago area; Catherine Sharp, a candidate for the Cook County Board; Michael Rabbitt; Andre Martin; Brian Straw; and Joselyn Walsh.

All six pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to impede federal immigration officers.

What we know:

The defendants were charged with interfering in federal immigration activity after allegedly "banging aggressively" on government vehicles, attempting to block traffic in and out of the Broadview facility, and impeding agents’ work, according to the indictment.

Before the hearing, supporters held a rally across the street at Federal Plaza. The courtroom and an overflow room were packed with attendees watching the proceedings.

Dig deeper:

The indictment alleges the group tried to block federal vehicles, "banged aggressively" on them, and attempted to injure at least one agent.

Attorneys for the defendants called the charges "politically motivated," "ludicrous," and "unjust."

Separately, a legal dispute is unfolding over restrictions on protests outside the Broadview facility. Robert Held, an attorney and community activist, said he filed a motion Tuesday for a preliminary injunction to block enforcement of the village’s "protest curfew."

The rule limits demonstrations near the ICE site to between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., which Held argues violates the First Amendment by effectively banning early morning and evening protests.

What they're saying:

Terry Campbell, Andre Martin’s lawyer, said, "Andre Martin has been charged with a felony offense for doing nothing more than exercising his 1st Amendment right to protest against violent and oppressive conduct by certain government agents who have terrorized some of the most vulnerable and voiceless of our friends and neighbors here in Chicago. The charges against Mr. Martin are baseless and the evidence in the case will make that fact unmistakably clear.

"Our Nation was founded by people who exemplified their patriotism by standing up against oppressive and illegal government actions. Andre Martin and his co-defendants are living up to those fundamental ideals of our democracy, and we look forward to exposing the truth in this case."

What's next:

The judge declined a request from government attorneys to require the defendants to surrender their passports. The conspiracy charge carries a maximum penalty of six years in prison.

Their next court date is scheduled for Dec. 4.