Chicago crime: 15-year-old boy accused of carjacking man at gunpoint in Bronzeville

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested nearly a month after allegedly carjacking a man at gunpoint in Bronzeville.

The teenager is charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

The incident occurred on Oct. 13 in the 0-100 block of East 51st Street, where the boy and others allegedly carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint from a 26-year-old man.

Authorities arrested the teen on Wednesday in the 4300 block of West Flournoy Street.

No further details have been released.