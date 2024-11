A man was shot in the face in Bronzeville Friday morning.

Around 4 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 100 block of East 51st Street. While searching the area, they found a 35-year-old man lying in the street with gunshot wounds to his face and back, police said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and was listed in fair condition.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.