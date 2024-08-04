Bronzeville shooting: Man seriously wounded on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 42-year-old man was seriously wounded in a shooting Sunday morning on the city's South Side.
The incident occurred around 8:24 a.m. in the 200 block of East 47th Street. Police said the victim was involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical with an unknown offender.
The offender pulled out a gun and fired shots, according to police.
The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. No arrests have been made.
The investigation is ongoing.