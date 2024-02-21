Bronzeville shooting leaves man critically wounded

A man was shot and critically wounded Tuesday night in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood.

The 24-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 11:30 p.m. when gunfire broke out in the 4300 block of South Wabash Avenue, according to police. The victim was shot in his neck and leg and ran to his nearby residence.

Paramedics took him to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

There is no one in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.