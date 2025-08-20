Boil water order issued for part of Chicago suburb after water main repairs

The Brief Crews in Brookfield are repairing a leaking water main valve near Rochester Avenue. Water service was shut off in the 4100 and 4200 blocks of Madison Avenue during the work. A boil order will be in effect for affected homes once service is restored.



Some Brookfield residents will be under a boil water order after crews repair a leaking water main valve, officials said Wednesday.

What we know:

Water service has been shut off for homes in the 4100 and 4200 blocks of Madison Avenue while crews fix a leak near Rochester Avenue, according to Brookfield Public Works.

Once service is restored, a boil order will be in place for those homes.

Boil water order issued as crews repair leaking water main valve in west suburban Brookfield | Provided

The order means residents should boil tap water before using it for drinking, cooking or brushing their teeth until further notice. Taking a shower doesn't require a boil.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say how long repairs would take or when the boil order would be lifted. An update will be provided once the work is completed.