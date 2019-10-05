Brookfield police search for woman, 53, who hasn't been seen for days

article

Brookfield Police are looking for a missing resident.

Erica Thompson, 53, has not been seen since Sept. 25. Her family reported her missing on Oct. 1.

Thompson has not had any contact with family, friends, or her employer. She left her two cats unattended in her home.

Thompson's vehicle is a 2014 dark puprple Nissan Juke with Illinois plate #E273380.

Police have used bloodhounds, knocked on all neighbors' doors and checked local surveillance video without finding Thompson. They encourage anyone with information to call 708-244-4862 or to email tips to Mcat@mcatpolice.org.