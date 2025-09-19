Brookfield Zoo Chicago asks public to help name rescued axolotl

The Brief Brookfield Zoo Chicago is asking the public to vote on a name for its axolotl. The axolotl was confiscated at O’Hare Airport and is now under the zoo’s care. Voting is open through Sept. 24 on the zoo’s Instagram, Facebook and X pages.



Brookfield Zoo Chicago is inviting the public to help name one of its most charming residents, a critically endangered axolotl.

What we know:

The amphibian, which arrived at the zoo this spring, was confiscated by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officers at O’Hare International Airport.

Now safely housed at The Living Coast exhibit, the axolotl is serving as an ambassador for its species. Zoo officials say it helps raise awareness about the threats of illegal wildlife trade and habitat loss.

"Axolotls have also leapt into the spotlight thanks to their quirky charm, regenerative superpowers and a starring role in the popular video game Minecraft, where they’ve become a fan-favorite mob," a zoo spokesperson said.

What you can do:

The public can vote on one of four potential names: Bubblegum, Mochi, Poseidon or Sir Mix-a-lotl.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Brookfield Zoo Chicago's axolotl | Provided

Voting is open now through Wednesday on Brookfield Zoo Chicago’s Instagram, Facebook and X pages.