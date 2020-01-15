Brookfield Zoo euthanizes 14-year-old female African lion

article

Another lion has been euthanized at Brookfield Zoo.

"Isis" was humanely put down Tuesday. The zoo says it appears the 14-year-old female African lion fell into her enclosure's moat and suffered serious injuries.

Her mate, "Zenda," was put down on January 2 for age-related issues. The lions came to the Brookfield Zoo together in 2008.

"Isis" and "Zenda" - Jim Schulz/Chicago Zoological Society

Besides the fall, “Isis" was in good health. Zookeepers are still trying to understand how and why she fell into the moat.