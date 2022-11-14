Brookfield Zoo filled with holiday spirit for annual Tree Trim

There was a lot of holiday spirit at the Brookfield Zoo over the weekend!

Thousands were on hand for the Annual Tree Trim.

Community organizations and corporations from around the area decorated trees with ornaments along the zoo's malls and around the Roosevelt fountain.

The event started in 1982 with just 16 trees.

This is all in preparation for Brookfield Zoo's Holiday Magic, which starts Nov. 25.