Brookfield Zoo's giraffe calf 'Kinda' to make public debut on Friday

Get ready to meet Brookfield Zoo's newest addition! A 3-week-old female giraffe calf is set to make her public debut.

The baby giraffe, named "Kinda" — pronounced as Linda — will be stepping into the spotlight on Friday alongside her mother, Arnieta.

Since her birth on Aug. 19, Kinda and her mother have been spending quality time together behind the scenes. Now, the public will be able to catch a glimpse of them every day between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the zoo's "Habitat Africa! The Savannah" exhibit.

Over the coming weeks, the zoo plans to gradually introduce Kinda to the outdoor habitat and the other giraffes in the herd.

Kinda is expected to measure between 15 and 16 feet tall when fully grown. Giraffes can experience significant growth, often reaching up to three feet in just six months.