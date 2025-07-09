Brookfield Zoo's newest joey makes first appearance: PHOTOS

The Brief A western gray kangaroo joey born in January at Brookfield Zoo is peeking out of its mother's pouch. Joeys stay in their mothers' pouches for up to 10 months, growing from the size of a jellybean. Several joeys are expected to debut this summer.



Brookfield Zoo visitors may notice a new tiny face during their next trip — a baby kangaroo is starting to peek out of its mom's pouch for the first time.

What we know:

The western gray kangaroo joey was born in January to its mother, Troody.

Zoo officials said joeys are about the size of a jellybean when born and continue to develop in the pouch for up to 10 months.

Recently, zoo staff spotted the joey peeking out, a behavior that usually begins when they’re six to eight months old.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Troody cleaning joey | Brookfield Zoo Chicago

As the young kangaroo grows more confident, guests may catch glimpses of its face or ears, and possibly its first hops outside the pouch in the coming months.

Several joeys are expected to debut this summer as other kangaroo mothers raise their young.

What you can do:

Visitors can see the joeys in the Australia habitat at Brookfield Zoo Chicago.