Brookfield Zoo's Mexican Wolf Pup receives name

The newest member of Brookfield Zoo, a Mexican wolf pup, now has an official name.

Meet Ahote, which is of Native American origin and translates to "restless one." Ahote is part of a litter of seven pups born at the zoo on April 27th.

In May, Ahote's six siblings were transferred to be fostered by wild Mexican wolf packs in Arizona and New Mexico as part of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's Mexican Wolf Recovery Program. This program aims to increase the genetic diversity of the species population.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

If you're eager to meet Ahote and his family, you can visit them at the "Wolf Woods Habitat" within Brookfield Zoo. Don't miss the chance to see this adorable and significant addition to the zoo's Mexican wolf community.