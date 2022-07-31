Brookfield Zoo offering free tickets to kids August 1-3

The Brookfield Zoo is offering free admission to children 11 and under on August 1, 2, and 3.

The Brookfield Zoo has lions, polar bears, and penguins. The zoo has welcomed several new animals this year, including an addax (African antelope) calf born on July 2; a South American tapir calf born on May 22; Banana, a 3-year-old pygmy hippo; and Fisher, a 6-month-old gray seal.

While children under 11 will be admitted free on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, everyone over 11 still has to pay admission fees. Admission for adults is $24.95 and $19.95 for seniors 65 and over. Parking is $15. Brookfield Zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.