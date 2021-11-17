Brookfield Zoo video shows male dwarf seahorse giving birth to 9 babies

Super cool video from the Brookfield Zoo shows a male dwarf seahorse giving birth to nine babies.

The birth took place on Nov. 14. One of the animal care specialists at the zoo happened to be in the right place at the right time with his cellphone.

Since mid-September, almost 30 dwarf seahorse babies, also called fry, have been born at the zoo’s Living Coast.

The dwarf seahorse is one of the smallest specifies of seahorse, according to the zoo.

The zoo says the seahorse and sea dragon are the only animals that have a true reversed pregnancy in which the male gives birth.

Once the babies are born, they are immediately independent.