Brookfield Zoo welcomes 4 adorable meerkat pups

Brookfield Zoo Chicago recently celebrated the arrival of four adorable meerkat pups, born on February 11.

Visitors can now catch a glimpse of these nearly two-month-old meerkats as they begin to explore their habitat at the Zoo’s Desert’s Edge.

The quartet comprises two male and two female pups, born to Naomi, the 2½-year-old mother, and Tebogo, the three-year-old sire.

Both Naomi and Tebogo arrived at the Zoo in April 2023, following a breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan (SSP). SSPs are cooperative population management and conservation programs aimed at maintaining healthy and self-sustaining populations of select species in accredited North American zoos and aquariums.

This litter marks the first successful birth of meerkats at Brookfield Zoo Chicago since 2010.

Native to the western regions of southern Africa, including Namibia, Botswana, and South Africa, meerkats are small mammals. At birth, meerkat pups are sparsely furred and blind, opening their eyes around two weeks old. They are typically weaned by nine weeks old, although they may start consuming solid food earlier.

When fully grown, meerkats measure between 10 and 14 inches in length with a seven to 10-inch tail. Within the group, individuals take turns keeping watch for predators while others forage for food.

While on sentry duty, a meerkat perches upright on an elevated spot, scanning the surroundings and sky.

Those interested in supporting the care of the meerkats at Brookfield Zoo Chicago can participate in the Animal Adoption program. For more information, visit brookfieldzoo.org/animaladoption.