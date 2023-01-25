Brookfield Zoo's polar bear heads outside to enjoy the snow

It was not just the humans having fun in the snow on Wednesday.

The Shedd Aquarium's sea otters Cooper and Watson got a chance to enjoy some winter fun as well.

Keepers brought the otters some snow to play with, right into their enclosure as a form of enrichment.

Otters have some of the densest fur in the animal world, so the snow doesn't bother them at all.

Meanwhile, Brookfield Zoo says their polar bear Hudson got some playtime outside in the snow, rolling around and enjoying himself.