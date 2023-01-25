Expand / Collapse search

Snow coats Chicagoland Wednesday but an even bigger storm could be on its way

FOX 32 Chicago

Morning forecast for Chicagoland on Jan. 25th

FOX 32's Mike Caplan breaks down today's weather outlook.

CHICAGO - Snow is here and will fall most of the day. Heaviest will be this morning with the commute impacted.  

Temps will likely rise a degree or two above freezing this afternoon promoting some melting and really helping crews stay ahead of the game for the roads. Looks like lots of 2 and 3 inches for accumulations.  

Additional light snow showers continue tonight and there will be another round of light snow tomorrow afternoon. Maybe another inch from that activity.  

Expect a wet morning commute as snow coats Chicagoland

Some areas of Cook County are already seeing over 3 inches of snow as people set out for their morning commutes. Visibility has improved since the early hours and the roads are wet. Fox 32's Tim McGill has the conditions near Elgin on the Jane Adams. While Fox 32's Joanie Lum has a live look in Berwyn.

The weekend looks increasingly like a decent snowstorm will arrive. Right now it looks like several inches on the way with a bias for biggest numbers north. Plenty of time to fine tune that one.  

Much colder air will move in next week with a legit arctic blast on the way.

Chicago crews working overdrive to clear streets during snowy morning commute

Cole Stallard, Chicago Streets and Sanitation Commissioner, breaks down the conditions on city roads this morning as snow continues to come down.