Snow coats Chicagoland Wednesday but an even bigger storm could be on its way

Snow is here and will fall most of the day. Heaviest will be this morning with the commute impacted.

Temps will likely rise a degree or two above freezing this afternoon promoting some melting and really helping crews stay ahead of the game for the roads. Looks like lots of 2 and 3 inches for accumulations.

Additional light snow showers continue tonight and there will be another round of light snow tomorrow afternoon. Maybe another inch from that activity.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The weekend looks increasingly like a decent snowstorm will arrive. Right now it looks like several inches on the way with a bias for biggest numbers north. Plenty of time to fine tune that one.

Much colder air will move in next week with a legit arctic blast on the way.