Brother of Illinois man accused in US Capitol riot also charged

Another Illinois man has been charged for taking part in the US Capitol riot.

Mark Kulas Jr., 27, of Lake Forest is charged with "parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building."

His younger brother, Christian Kulas, was also charged in the attack five months earlier. Christian was linked to the riot after he allegedly posted a video of himself on Instagram storming the Capitol.

READ THE FULL COMPLAINT FILED AGAINST CHRISTIAN KULAS (PDF)

The brothers are scheduled to be in court on Dec. 6 where they are expected to plead guilty. Mark faces a maximum penalty of six months in jail. Christian faces a similar sentence.

Fourteen people from Illinois have now been charged in the attack. Nearly 700 people in total from around the country face charges from the riot.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Thus far, only one Illinois resident has been sentenced for taking part in the insurrection. Last week, Bradley Rukstales of Inverness, was sentenced to 30 days in jail for entering a restricted area and throwing a chair.

Advertisement

Associated Press contributed to this report.