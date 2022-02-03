Brown Line thief runs off with man's phone in Old Town

Chicago police are looking for a young man wanted for a robbery on a CTA Brown Line train in Old Town.

According to police, on Jan. 27, in the 1500 block of N. Sedgwick, a male offender approached a victim who was sitting on the Brown Line train and grabbed his phone. The thief then ran off the train.

Chicago Police Department

Police said the wanted thief is 17-19 years-old, and was seen wearing a royal blue hoodie, black puffy coat and light colored jeans.

If anyone has any information about this incident, call the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit at 312-754-4443. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDTIP.com

To prevent this type of incident from happening, police recommend to always be aware of your surroundings, dial 911 to report suspicious activity, never pursue a fleeing assailant and make sure to provide information to police.