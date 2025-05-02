Brunch honors fallen fire captain as Chicago firefighters mourn and unite

The Brief Chicago firefighters were treated to brunch Friday at The Chicago Firehouse Restaurant amid mourning for Capt. David Meyer, who died in the line of duty. The event, organized by charity Ignite the Spirit, included a moment of silence and support from local students. Fire officials called it a meaningful gesture during a difficult week for the department.



Chicago firefighters were treated to brunch at one of the city’s top restaurants on Friday – a gesture of appreciation during an especially difficult time for the department.

What we know:

The Chicago Firehouse Restaurant, which operated as a firehouse beginning in 1905 before becoming a restaurant 25 years ago, hosted the event.

The brunch was organized in partnership with Ignite the Spirit, a local charity that raises funds to support and thank firefighters for their service.

Board members Matt Straley and Brian McKermitt talked about how it has been a very tough week for the Chicago Fire Department.

The department is mourning the loss of Fire Capt. David Meyer, a 29-year veteran who died April 23 while battling a garage fire on the West Side. His funeral was held Tuesday.

What they're saying:

"Unfortunately, we had a line of duty death recently that has hit us hard, and it's coming in. It's never a good time, but it's especially bad time on the edge of Firefighter Appreciation Day," Straley said.

"This is a great builder for our character and when we come together and do something like this, it's fantastic," McKermitt said.

The brunch menu included French toast, hash browns, bacon, biscuits and gravy, and fruit. Shannon Tauschman, general manager of the restaurant, called it a "labor of love."

"We just wanted to cook hearty, comforting food for those who serve our city," she said.

First District Chief Jim McDonough expressed gratitude for the gesture.

"I appreciate firefighters today. It's a great opportunity. So, it's wonderful that they use the appreciation to come in here for for the first responders to grab a free meal, free breakfast that they've done here," McDonough said.

Outside the South Loop restaurant, firefighters held a roll call and observed a moment of silence in honor of Capt. Meyer.

Fire Department Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said the entire department is grieving.

Students from nearby Old St. Mary’s Church and School also attended, shaking hands with every firefighter as a show of support and respect.