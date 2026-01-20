How brutal is the cold? Chicagoans react to living in the deep freeze

The Brief Freezing temperatures and strong windchills are sweeping across Chicago. Some residents are layering up, while others say they’re used to the cold. Experts and locals alike say preparation makes all the difference.



Chicagoans are once again braving freezing temperatures with brutal windchills. It’s a great day to stay indoors if you can, or bundle up if you must head out.

But not everyone is so concerned. Plenty of people, and pets, are taking the frigid weather in stride.

What they're saying:

Collin Gill was out walking his dog, both sporting warm coats.

"For days like today, my wife’s rule is if it’s, like, below 25, we’ve gotta put the jacket on," said Gill, adding that his dog will stay outside much longer when he’s dressed warmly.

Young Michael Morris was walking to school.

"I’m kinda used to it," he said.

Little sister Clara Morris said she keeps warm by moving.

"Yeah, my legs stopped being cold because I was walking a lot."

But Jack Walsh was still feeling it.

"It is freezing cold out here. You really feel it in your face. It gets to you quick. It gets windy too between these buildings… I'm gonna have to start running to work," he said.

At the Golden Apple in Lakeview, many people started their cold day with a warm meal.

Attorney Steve McMullen watched people passing by the restaurant, perplexed by their wardrobe choices.

"The weather is nothing unusual. What’s unusual is the lack of preparation by Chicagoans for cold weather. I see them walking around with no hats, no scarves, no gloves, no boots," McMullen said.

"Now, if you want to see the preparation of Chicagoans, go to the Bears games Sunday nights. They’re all warmed up. They’re all layered up. They’ve got hand warmers, etc. In Chicago, the cold isn’t bad if you dress for it," he added.

And that means wear layers of loose warm clothing and keep those hands and feet warm.