Bryson Muir: Indiana police seek public's help finding missing 14-year-old boy

The Indiana State Police is looking for a missing 14-year-old Logansport boy who is considered endangered.

Bryson Muir was last seen on June 16 leaving a family member’s home in Ohio with his mother, Kristen Muir, in a white 2015 Chevrolet Suburban, according to police. The vehicle, which belongs to the Servant Leader’s Foundation in Kokomo, was later stopped by the Garfield Heights Police Department in Ohio but Bryson was not in the car.

The investigation intensified around June 18 when ISP investigators were requested by the Cass County Department of Child Services to probe allegations of domestic battery against Bryson. The alleged abuse reportedly took place at the Muir family home located in the 1700 block of West US Highway 24 in Logansport, a property owned by the Servant Leader’s Foundation.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Bryson Muir | ISP

On Thursday, authorities visited the Muir residence. Police said that while Bryson's parents, Daniel and Kristen Muir, are showing signs of cooperation, the teenager remains missing and investigators have yet to locate him.

The ISP is urging anyone with information on Bryson's whereabouts to contact the ISP Post in Peru at 800-382-0689 or to call 911.