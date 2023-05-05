BTS fans flock to Allstate Arena for Suga's 'Agust D' World Tour

Allstate Arena in Rosemont is the center of the BTS universe this weekend.

One of the members, Suga, also known as Agust D when he’s solo, is doing three shows. Fans are all in.

Some fans have been camped out at Allstate Arena since Sunday, enduring the changing Chicago spring weather, so they can be right up front to see Agust D perform. Some are here to score the limited merchandise.

BTS is a Korean boy band, but they are famous worldwide. BTS fans, known as ARMY, try to live by the positive messaging BTS is known for.

Fans are all ages, from all over the world. They’re assembled in Rosemont to enjoy their shared interest.

This is the first solo tour for Agust D, promoting an album and documentary. Even fans who traveled from Korea say this Rosemont experience is pretty special.