Bucktown residents targeted in wave of residential burglaries

Chicago police are investigating a series of home invasions on the Northwest Side.

Over a two-day period, a group of burglars forced their way into homes in the Bucktown neighborhood through back or side doors.

According to police, the offenders ransacked the homes searching for valuables such as cash, jewelry, and electronics. In one instance, the offenders stole an entire safe.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations:

On Oct. 2 at 3:25 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Dickens Avenue.

On Oct. 2 at 3:55 p.m. in the 2200 block of North Leavitt Street.

On Oct. 4 at 3:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Churchill Street.

Police are searching for three Black male offenders who were seen wearing black, blue, and white hooded sweatshirts, surgical masks, and gloves. The suspects drove a 2005 silver GMC Savana van with Illinois license plate 102028PV and a large dent on the rear passenger side.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Chicago Police Department's Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.