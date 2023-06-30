Budweiser Clydesdales symbolically deliver beer to celebrate 'Folds of Honor'

Legendary Chicago Cubs broadcaster Harry Caray would approve of this.

The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales made a symbolic beer delivery around the Friendly Confines to celebrate the Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization.

The organization is dedicated to providing scholarships for the families of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and families of first responders, helping them pursue educational opportunities.

In addition to the symbolic delivery, Budweiser and Bud Light have released limited-edition bottles. With each bottle sold, a portion of the proceeds will go towards supporting the Folds of Honor scholarship program.