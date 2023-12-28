Buffalo Grove BMO Bank robbery: Man implied he had gun, remains at large

A man robbed a BMO Bank on Thursday afternoon in northwest suburban Buffalo Grove.

Around 3:23 p.m., the FBI says the male suspect entered the bank – located at 500 W. Half Day Rd. – and displayed a note demanding money.

The man implied he had a handgun, according to the FBI. He then fled the scene before police arrived.

The suspect is described as a white man, between the ages of 30 and 40, standing 6-feet tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was wearing a long-sleeved black jacket, baseball cap, dark pants, and white sneakers.

He also had facial hair and acne scars on his face.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov. Tips can be anonymous.