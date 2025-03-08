Buffalo Grove fire destroys six-unit townhome, displaces residents: officials

The Brief A fire destroyed a six-unit townhome in Buffalo Grove on Saturday, displacing residents and causing an estimated $950,000 in damage. Firefighters brought the blaze under control, rescuing two cats but leaving no residents in the units. One firefighter suffered a minor injury. All six units were deemed uninhabitable, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.



A six-unit townhome in suburban Buffalo Grove was destroyed by fire Saturday afternoon, leaving residents displaced, officials said.

Buffalo Grove Fire Displaces Residents

What we know:

The fire broke out at 12:25 p.m. in the 300 block of Le Parc Circle.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames on the second floor of one unit. The alarm was upgraded twice for additional assistance.

Fire crews attacked the flames from the inside and found smoke and signs that the fire had spread to other units.

Firefighters were able to get control of the fire within one hour, according to Buffalo Grove fire officials.

No residents were found in any of the units at the time of the fire, but two cats were rescued and are alive. One firefighter suffered a minor injury.

What's next:

All six units were deemed uninhabitable, displacing several residents.

Fire officials estimated the damage at $950,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. More updates will follow as they become available.