Buffalo Grove High School students organize drive to benefit Ukraine

Students at Buffalo Grove High School are working to help Uranian refugees.

The fundraiser was the brainchild of a student who has close ties to the region.

"I'm a first generation Ukraine Russian American and hearing about all the news going on overseas it almost emitted a visceral reaction from me, right from the start," said Maya Belorusskiy.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The Buffalo Grove High School student said she wanted to turn her negative reaction to the war with something positive. She rallied the schools International Relations Club.

"We started collecting everything just yesterday and we already have collected so much and it's been truly a dream to see how much we've collected so far," Belorusskiy said.

Students are gathering monetary donations, personal hygiene items and non-perishable food.

The drive has become so popular, faculty and students from neighboring Arlington Heights are also taking part.

"I am so grateful for everyone who has already contributed supplies or who has donated money," Belorusskiy said.

Advertisement

You can still contribute to the cause by dropping off non-perishable items and more to the school.