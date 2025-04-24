Buffalo Grove man charged after shotgun incident at apartment complex: police

The Brief A Buffalo Grove man was charged after allegedly firing a shotgun and confronting a witness. Police recovered multiple weapons and ammunition from the suspect’s residence. No injuries or property damage were reported.



A Buffalo Grove man is facing several felony charges after police say he fired a shotgun and confronted a witness during an early morning incident at an apartment complex on Thursday.

What we know:

Buffalo Grove police were called around 12:14 a.m. to the Chevy Chase Apartments on Johnson Drive for what was first reported as an armed robbery, but later clarified as a "man with a gun" call.

When officers arrived, a witness told them they heard a gunshot and were then approached by a man with a shotgun. The man reportedly demanded entry into the building before leaving the witness behind.

A spent shotgun shell was found outside the apartment, police said.

The witness gave a description of the shooter to police who searched the area and identified Kevin Smith, 61, a resident of the building, as the suspect.

Smith allegedly attempted to flee on foot but was taken into custody nearby.

Kevin Smith | BGPD

During their investigation, officers recovered a shotgun and additional weapons and ammunition from Smith.

No injuries or property damage were reported.

What we don't know:

Police have not shared details on what may have led to the incident.

What's next:

Smith was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and reckless discharge of a firearm.

He appeared in court on Thursday, where police requested to hold onto the recovered firearms and ammunition for safekeeping.

A pre-trial detention hearing is scheduled for Friday at the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan.